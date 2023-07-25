“Talk about a glow-up” - Dustin Poirier’s ‘360 degree transformation from being an overweight dork’ blows away MMA fans

UFC lightweight stars Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje are gearing up for an epic rematch. The former interim UFC lightweight champions are set to collide in a highly anticipated five-round lightweight bout, which will headline the UFC 291 event scheduled for July 29, 2023.

The Louisiana native boasts a chiseled physique that could easily rival that of a Greek god. Recently, a Twitter user named, MacMolly shared an old photo of Poirier and his opponent Gaethje.

Check out the photo below:

What has captivated MMA fans was Poirier's astounding body transformation from being an overweight individual to the sculpted powerhouse he has become.

One fan wrote:

"No way that's Dustin lol. The gym literally changed his head shape."

Another wrote:

"That Poirier pick is something else lol, talk about a glow-up."

One fan posted:

"My brain refuses to believe that’s Dustin Poirier."

Check out some more reactions below:

"A 360 degree transformation from being an overweight dork."

"Dustin's glow up from weight loss is the stuff of legends."

"How is that Dustin .. he really is a late blomer !!"

Dana White explains how Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2 became the BMF title fight

UFC President Dana White has emphasized that the upcoming rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, headlining the UFC 291 embodies the spirit of the BMF (Baddest Motherf***er) title.

White disclosed this thrilling showdown for the promotion's July 29 return to Salt Lake City, Utah, and said that the idea to put the BMF championship on the line arose from a recent matchmaking discussion.

During the post-fight press conference for UFC Vegas 73, White stated:

"It was war room sh*t. Every Tuesday we’re in there, and as we were putting that card together for Utah, we thought that Poirier and Gaethje is such an awesome fight. Masvidal retired, so we put the BMF title on the line.”

Check out White's comment below: