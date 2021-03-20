"Talk mad sh*t knowing you can't back it up" - Jon Jones takes a dig at arch-rival Israel Adesanya for losing at UFC 259 

It is no secret that Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya will not let go of any opportunity to take shots at each other on social media. Israel Adesanya's recent loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 258 has only added fuel to their long-running rivalry.

'The Last Stylebender' went up a weight class to challenge light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz for the 205-pound belt to make history and become the fifth UFC 'Champ-Champ'.

However, he failed to capitalize on the opportunity in the superfight at UFC 259, and faced the first defeat of his career, dropping a unanimous decision to Jan Blachowicz.

Jon Jones has not refrained from taking full advantage of the situation. The former light-heavyweight champion has been taking potshots at the middleweight champion since Adesanya's loss to Blachowicz.

In a recent tweet, Jon Jones took a dig at Israel Adesanya, saying that the middleweight champion was "playing the victim".

"Talk mad sh*t knowing you can’t back it up and then have the nerve to say, 'Why are you so obsessed with me.' Acting like a girl over there, playing the victim. Bro, you’ve already lost this one, I’ll leave you alone now," Jon Jones wrote.

talk mad shit knowing you can’t back it up and then have the nerve to say “why are you so obsessed with me.” Acting like a girl over there playing the victim. Bro you’ve already lost this one, I’ll leave you alone now. 👍🏾 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 20, 2021

The ongoing rivalry between Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya

Jon Jones has been taking shots at Israel Adesanya ever since the latter's loss to Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259. Here are a few tweets that Jon Jones has posted in the last couple of weeks.

Excuse me for enjoying this a little too much, these cartoon fans been talking crazy. https://t.co/xekm04o54t — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 7, 2021

Jon Jones even addressed Israel Adesanya's coach Eugene Bareman and said him that if he cared about Izzy's "well-being", Bareman wouldn't let him fight against a "260-lb wrestler after that last performance", referencing himself.

Give it up coach, we’ve all seen your cards, your boy has almost no take down defense or offense off his back. Now you’re just being a cloud trout, if you would honestly send him in there against a 260lb wrestler after that last performance, you don’t care about his well being https://t.co/rsQYNhrA93 — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 10, 2021

Jones also made fun of the fact that Israel Adesanya was still hopeful of a superfight between the two of them taking place, something which has been rumored to be in the making for months now.

The fact that he is actually trying to keep this beef going is hilarious — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2021

Jon Jones did not miss out on taking a jab at Israel Adesanya's quite public fascination with Anime as well.

This dude backed himself into a corner with his mouth and is actually trying to keep the wolf tickets selling. Only a real anime fan could actually see Izzy somehow defeating me at 245 pounds. https://t.co/SqELPCkxIK — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2021

Jon Jones has also called Israel Adesanya in recent weeks for claiming to be the 'best MMA fighter ever'.

Dudes claiming to be the best MMA fighter ever, with 1/3 of an MMA game 🥴😂 arrogance at its finest, I swear it will make you blind. — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 18, 2021

While entertaining, it is certainly not surprising to see Jon Jones take one shot after another at Israel Adesanya, especially after the loss 'Stylebender' suffered. Israel Adesanya, however, is not at all shaken by the barrage of comments by Jon Jones on social media.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Israel Adesanya addressed Jon Jones' mockery and said that his words do nothing but show his character. "Only time will tell," said Israel Adesanya when asked about Jones' comments.