"Talking to my son last night" - Kevin Holland uses Henry Cejudo-esque meme to troll Joaquin Buckley on Father's Day

Kevin Holland took a cue from Henry Cejudo and used a meme shared by 'Triple C' to troll his former opponent Joaquin Buckley on Father's Day. Cejudo recently shared a picture of himself alongside a kid, with a picture of bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling's face morped in place of that of the kid.

The former Olympic gold medalist insinuated that he remains a better fighter than Sterling and that he'd reclaim the bantamweight throne upon his imminent return to the octagon. Poking fun at 'Funk Master', Cejudo claimed that Sterling is a "very talented actor" and "easy to put to sleep."

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo I am so excited to announce my wife and I have adopted a new baby. He’s a very talented actor and is very easy to put to sleep. Such a great Father’s Day! @danawhite I am so excited to announce my wife and I have adopted a new baby. He’s a very talented actor and is very easy to put to sleep. Such a great Father’s Day! @danawhite https://t.co/WEItZZ9STA

Holland took the cue and shared a similar picture on Twitter, jibing at his former opponent Buckley. 'Trailblazer' also teased a potential rematch with Derek Brunson in the tweet, writing:

"Talking to my son last night after his win can’t believe he forgot to tell me happy Father’s Day. HFD to all the fathers out there!!! #blondebrunsonrematch #orbmfbelt"

Buckley and Holland fought each other back in August 2020 when the latter emerged victorious via TKO in the third round. The pair recently had heated verbal exchanges on social media as well as during press conferences, and competed on the same Fight Night card this past weekend.

What's next for Kevin Holland?

While Buckley picked up an impressive second-round TKO win against Albert Duraev in their middleweight clash, Holland defeated Tim Means via D'Arce choke submission in the second round of their welterweight bout.

With this past weekend's win at UFC on ESPN 37, Holland is now 2-0 in the welterweight division after returning to 170lbs following a string of losses at middleweight.

Following his win against Means, the 29-year-old called out Sean Brady.

"Two wins at welterweight, both in the second round. Honestly, guys, I’m not trying to be cocky, I think I submit anybody in the world to be honest. I hear Sean Brady really needs an opponent, I’m down for that. I hear he wants to fight in August, I was thinking September. Sean, if we can figure something out."

Watch Kevin Holland's post-fight interview below:

Currently undefeated inside the octagon at 170lbs, a win in a potential clash against Brady could establish Kevin Holland as one of the top contenders in the welterweight division.

