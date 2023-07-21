Tammi Musumeci grateful for ONE Championship for giving jiu-jitsu a ‘platform’ on the world stage

Tammi Musumeci is grateful to be a part of ONE Championship's ever-evolving submission grappling division.

Last year, the promotion went all in on submission grappling, signing some of the biggest names in the sport, including Danielle Kelly, Mikey Musumeci, and Kade and Tye Ruotolo. Since their introductions, ONE has introduced submission grappling world titles in both the men's flyweight and lightweight divisions.

On September 29 it will be the women’s turn as Danielle Kelly is scheduled to square off with Cambodian standout Jessa Khan to crown the first-ever ONE atomweight women’s submission grappling world champion. Speaking about the growth of the sport, Tammi Musumeci commended ONE Championship for giving BJJ a global platform and voiced her appreciation for the opportunity to be part of it all.

“I'm just very thankful because I feel like after so many years of competing training, I mean, it's so thankful that jujitsu gets to have a platform and I get to be a part of it,” Musumeci told the South China Morning Post. “And I promise to keep working hard to be able to show that platform.”

Tammi Musumeci, of course, is the sister of reigning ONE world champion Mikey Musumeci who will return on August 4 to defend his flyweight title against ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks. The pair will co-main event the promotion’s return to ONE Fight Night 13 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

His return to the ring will come a month removed from his sister’s impressive victory against Amanda ‘Tubby’ Alequin at ONE Fight Night 12 earlier this month.

