Watch: Tang Kai attempts handplant roundhouse kick against Edward Kelly

Upcoming ONE featherweight world title challenger Tang Kai is a marvel to watch as he gets going with his striking arsenal. The powerful Chinese dynamo will try moves you can only see in video games if it helps him get the knockout that he wants.

In a video posted by ONE Championship, we saw Tang throw a headplant roundhouse kick, seemingly channeling Capoeira inside the circle:

"Tang Kai pops it HIGH 🦶 The Chinese powerhouse challenges ONE Featherweight World Champion Thanh Le on August 26 at ONE 160! 🏆 @tangkaimma"

What makes Tang so dangerous is his willingness to be unpredictable. The featherweight powerhouse believes in his fight-ending power so much that he'll throw anything with absolute confidence, even if it's something that came out of left field like a handplant roundhouse kick.

Tang Kai will challenge Thanh Le for the ONE featherweight world title, plans to retire the champ

Chinese knockout artist Tang Kai is planning to retire ONE featherweight world champion Thanh Le at ONE 160.

The epic clash is set to headline the event on August 26 at the famed Singapore Indoor Stadium. Needless to say, this fight will be an explosive clash between two fighters with concussive power in their hands.

Tang has been on a tear, amassing six consecutive wins and four knockouts since debuting in ONE Championship. He got his world title shot by knocking out Kim Jae 'The Fighting God' Woong on the historic ONE X card last March.

Speaking to ONE, the 26-year-old discussed his upcoming world title bout, saying:

"I've been dreaming for this fight to happen for a very long time. I believe all the fans have been dreaming for this too. And for me, I have a hundred percent confidence for this upcoming fight. My opponent, Mr. Thanh Le, I respect him a lot, but he's also like 35 or 36 years old, and I think he should really be considering retirement. I think this could be his retirement [fight], maybe. He got a beautiful family, he should retire after this one and go back to his beautiful family and have a normal life.”

They're certainly bold words from Tang Kai. Even though he is undeniably capable of ending the fight at any moment, Thanh Le, by and large, can do the same.

The Vietnamese-American world champion has knocked out all but one of the people he beat in the circle. He is also on a five-fight KO streak in ONE, the last being a thunderous ground-and-pound punch that sent Garry Tonon into orbit. Thanh Le doesn't look like he's slowing down either.

This clash will be one for the ages.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far