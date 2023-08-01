“Tap into my black half” - Andrew Tate’s DMs reveal friend's plea urging him to stop ‘acting too white’ in order to secure release from court

Andrew Tate's legal battles continue as he remains under house arrest in Romania over allegations of rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal organization. Tate recently had a rather bizarre suggestion from a friend for one of his court appearances.

Tate's friend named Marcell, who is of color, suggested that 'Cobra' should tap into his black roots to win the court battle. Further detailing it, Marcell suggested that Tate should start by arriving late in court and take on the conversation from there.

Marcell wrote in DMs revealed by the dividing influencer:

"You rocket up 10.15 am let them know your on black man's timing, it's time to tap into the real drew your real genes it's the only way to beat this thing.. then when the say why are you late reply "ah wah di bumba yah a deal wit" then tell them the justice systems to whack for a black, can a brother get a little peace.. (that statement real essential for this to end). Middles fingers up, drop the mic and just roll out."

Andrew Tate is of mixed race as his father Emory was African-American and his mother English. However, like the rest of us, 'Cobra' figured that such antics as suggested by Marcell is unlikely to help him in a Romanian court.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate My OG marcell is saying I'm acting too white in court and that's why they won't let me free and I should tap into my black half.

Leaked messages from Andrew Tate's war room make things look sinister

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been accused of forcing women into pornography by initially luring them with promises of relationships. While both brothers have denied the allegations, recently leaked messages from their war room paint a slightly different picture.

According to reports confirmed by Rolling Stone, messages from 2021 show Tate boasting about getting one of his girlfriends to do adult content work for him. In another instance, he talks about a woman who 'lost her support networks at home', after leaving her native country to be with him, making her entirely dependent on him.

Another message read:

“Since she moved [to Bucharest] she’s been fed. But nothing else. She’s broke. And she can’t go home. And she can’t leave the house. Man, I sound almost evil. But I’m not. I’m a Shephard. Leading the sheep. She doesn’t realize that following me makes life better for her.”

Andrew Tate also describes women as 'assets', and talks about 'making the play' (convince her to get on camera) on one of his girlfriends.