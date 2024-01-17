"Taught me well" - Elle Brooke thanks Dillon Danis after hitting AJ Bunker with a mic

Elle Brooke thanked Dillon Danis after she hit her opponent AJ Bunker with a mic during their open workout ahead of their fight.

The social media influencer turned boxer has fought four times in the ring, winning three times and losing once. She is scheduled to fight Bunker in the upcoming Misfits X DAZN series 12, which will be held on Jan. 20. During their open workout, while Brooke was in the ring, her opponent grabbed a ringside mic and started trash-talking.

The influencer-turned-boxer hit her opponent in the head with the mic and tweeted out saying:

"Daddy @dillondanis taught me well"

Take a look at the tweet:

Expand Tweet

She was referring to the infamous mic incident between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis. During a press conference ahead of their highly anticipated boxing fight, the Jiu-Jitsu practitioner hurled a mic at 'The Maverick', which ended up hitting him in the face. It gave the YouTuber-turned-boxer a bad bruise that was visible even on fight night.

Danis and Brooke have an interesting friendship. The pair met backstage at the press conference where the social media influencer asked the former UFC fighter to choke her out. Videos of the interaction went viral and it marked the beginning of their friendship.

Expand Tweet

Elle Brooke and AJ Bunker go back and forth on social media ahead of their fight

Elle Brooke and AJ Bunker have made this fight personal. The pair are set to fight each other this weekend on Jan. 20 and it seems there is bad blood between the pair. The trash talk had begun on social media a while back with Bunker throwing a pillow of her opponent in the trash can and beating it up. More recently, Brooke stated that her opponent was not ready for her power.

The Misfits boxing middleweight champion then responded by saying the OF model has pillow hands, to which Brooke reiterated that she would knock her out. Bunker then had this to say:

"Heard that before when I came in on 2 weeks notice with no camp! You couldn't do s**t! Stop kidding yourself!"

Take a look at the interaction between Elle Brooke and Bunker on X:

Expand Tweet

The pair have fought before, back in 2022, making their boxing debuts in the same fight. Brooke ended up winning that fight by unanimous decision. However, AJ Bunker is now the Misfits middleweight champion and has more experience under her belt. She believes she can avenge her loss on Jan. 20.