“Not the first time she enjoyed being choked” - Elle Brooke’s seizure incident with Dillon Danis sends shockwaves through fan community

Fans are roasting Dillon Danis and Elle Brooke after the jiu-jitsu world champion playfully choked out the Onlyf*ns content creator-turned-influencer boxer.

On October 14, Danis will face Logan Paul in a six-round exhibition boxing match in Manchester, England. Due to his flaky past, there were concerns about whether or not ‘El Jefe’ would show up for his fight against Paul in the co-main event of “The Prime Card.”

Danis, 30, has already silenced some doubters by making the trip to Manchester. Earlier today, the controversial social media personality/fighter fulfilled media obligations and did an open workout.

During his free time, Danis and Elle Brooke decided to make a content video where ‘El Jefe’ choked her unconscious. Brooke quickly went out and seemed to suffer a minor seizure, leading to the footage going viral on social media. The video can be seen here.

Once Happy Punch Promotions posted the video on Twitter, fans filled the comment sections with jokes and insults, including the following people saying:

“Not the first time she enjoyed being choked”

“That's Dillon's first submission win in 5 years lol”

“Danis is a super hero taking out the OF trash one by one who's next Astrid ???”

“looked like she enjoyed that shit tbh”

“That's his first fight in 5 years was beating a women”

Dillon Danis showcases grappling skills in open workout for upcoming boxing match

On Wednesday morning, Dillon Danis participated in an open workout for his boxing match against Logan Paul. Unlike most other fighters, Danis switched things up and demonstrated his jiu-jitsu skills with some professional wrestling stunts mixed in.

As a result, fans still don’t know what to expect from Danis on Saturday. The 30-year-old has released a couple of training videos, which received backlash, but it’s unclear if he was trolling.

Danis last fought in June 2019, when he extended his professional MMA record to 2-0 with another first-round submission. Since then, ‘El Jefe’ has undergone two severe knee surgeries before beginning his preparations for the influencer boxing scene.

It’ll be intriguing to see if Dillon Danis can pull off the upset and defeat Logan Paul.