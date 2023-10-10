"Cowards film d**d civilians" - Dillon Danis fires ugly shot at Logan Paul in response to Jake Paul's tweet on Israel-Palestine conflict

Dillon Danis took a stinging jab at the Paul brothers when Jake Paul shared his opinion on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine. Danis is set to take on elder sibling Logan Paul in a professional boxing match this weekend.

He has been attacking the Pauls relentlessly on social media to gain an upper hand in mental warfare. Meanwhile, Jake and Logan Paul have not succeeded in countering him effectively.

Recently, the age-old feud between Israel and Palestine escalated into a large-scale armed conflict that has claimed the lives of several hundred civilians. Unfortunately, the number of casualties are expected to go up in the days to come. Jake Paul took to ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) and criticized the warring factions for targeting civilians.

Jake Paul posted:

“Cowards kill civilians.”

Dillon Danis took the opportunity to score another point against Jake’s brother Logan Paul. Back in 2018, Logan Paul was heavily criticized for filming a video with a d**d body. Logan was touring Japan with his friends and happened to film a video in the Aokighara forest at the base of Mount Fuji.

The area is infamous for frequent incidents of suicide and it is commonly referred to as ‘haunted forest’. Logan Paul came across a d**d boy while filming in the forest and cracked jokes in its presence. The act was unanimously criticized and netizens widely regarded it ‘disgusting and ‘disrespectful’. In response to Jake Paul’s comments, Danis reminded 'The Problem Child' of his brother’s questionable behaviour. He replied:

“Cowards film d**d civilians hanging on a tree.”

Read the ‘X’ posts below:

Paul brothers and Dillon Danis are not the best role models to follow when it comes to a sense of responsibility. Sharing uninformed opinions or using a serious armed conflict as means to grab attention does not indicate responsible behaviour.

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul don’t have to wait long to settle their beef

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul will compete in the co-main event of Misfits Boxing’s PPV card headlined by a massive fight between KSI and Tommy Fury. The build-up to their showdown has been marked with below-the-belt attacks and questionable tactics to sell the fight.

But all of that will come to an end this weekend. The boxing event is scheduled to take place on October 14, 2023 at the AO Arena in Manchester, UK. It will be interesting to see whose boxing skills prevail in the end.