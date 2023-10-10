“This man has b*lls” - Dillon Danis shocks fans with pre-Logan Paul lie detector drama

In the lead-up to his highly anticipated showdown against Logan Paul, Dillon Danis has stirred up intrigue by subjecting himself to a lie detector test in the UK.

The reasons behind this unusual move remain undisclosed, with Danis expected to reveal further details later. However, this development has undeniably piqued the curiosity of fans, garnering a range of reactions.

Many expressed admiration for Danis's boldness and determination, emphasizing the courage it takes to undertake such a measure before a high-profile bout.

One fan praised Danis, writing:

"You all can say what you want, but this man has b*lls 👊🏽."

The mysterious nature of the lie detector test has left fans eagerly anticipating about the results and the potential insights it might offer regarding the upcoming clash with Logan Paul. As one fan put it:

"I hope he was asked questions about Logan Paul because I want to see if he's actually tough or not 😂."

In a similar sentiment, another fan wrote:

"Can't wait to see this actually 😂."

Check out the fans' reactions below:

Fans' reaction

Dillon Danis will fight Logan Paul in an eight-round match at AO Arena in Manchester on October 14. The fight will be exclusively available on DAZN pay-per-view.

UFC veteran shares insights on Dillon Danis' legal battle

Former UFC fighters Daniel Cormier and Ben Askren recently discussed the legal troubles involving Dillon Danis, Logan Paul, and his fiancee.

Ben Askren, who himself faced Logan Paul's brother Jake Paul in a boxing match, expressed his disapproval of Dillon Danis' actions toward Nina Agdal. However, Askren recalled a time when Jake Paul made derogatory comments about his wife before their fight. Despite that, Askren didn't take offense, stating:

"I fought Logan's brother [Jake Paul]. He tried talking about my wife. And it wasn't a big deal. You know what? Because, I've got a great wife and a lover, and we have no issues."

Askren then suggested that Logan Paul and Nina Agdal's decision to take legal action against Danis might indicate they're self-conscious about Agdal's past. He explained that if someone's significant other has a "checkered past," as Danis has alleged, it could make them more self-conscious. This, in his view, may explain the legal action taken against Danis.

Check out the discussion below: