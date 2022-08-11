Watch: Muay Thai phenom Tawanchai calculates distance before connecting with fight-ending head kick

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai is becoming a young master of 'The Art of 8 Limbs'. Professionally, this Thai-born fighter has over 160 bouts to his name and is merely 23 years old. As of late, he's been crushing his competition by way of knockouts.

When the Thai phenom faced Irishman Sean Clancy in 2021, he defeated his opponent with an incredible head-kick knockout. On Instagram, ONE Championship posted a clip of this KO that shows the expert Tawanchai calculating the perfect trajectory and route to earning this impressive head-kick finish.

Clancy attempted to dodge, but Tawanchai was too skilled and "calculated" for that.

"Tawanchai is CALCULATED."

After this bout, the young Thai fighter suffered a close split decision loss to former GLORY and Lumpinee Stadium Champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. The 23-year-old rebounded by earning two consecutive knockout wins.

In 2022, Tawanchai earned a shot at the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee. He's rightfully earned this top contender position by stopping Saemapetch Fairtex in round one and Niclas Larsen in round two, both with his lethal left cross.

The 23-year-old was particularly proud of his performance against Larsen. Regarding the fight, he said:

“I’m really proud of this fight. I used a lot of the things that I’ve been training and doing in my fight camp. Basically, [I was happy with] everything that I did in this fight. I really liked my overall performance. The counter with the kicks, the counter with the punches, it’s what I’ve been training for.”

Tawanchai discusses his pursuit of ONE gold

The Thai striker is reaching the apex of his career as he will soon have an opportunity to capture the ONE featherweight Muay Thai title when he faces Petchmorakot later this year. The fight is already confirmed for ONE 161 in September.

In 2019, Petchmorakot earned the inaugural ONE featherweight Muay Thai belt and has since defended it in three bouts. He is a highly skilled and dangerous Muay Thai fighter.

Discussing his future opponent, PK.Saenchai said:

“When I fight Petchmorakot, I will train two or three times harder, and all my focus is going to be on taking that belt away from him. I know his game plan, I know who he is, I know how his game will be. I will read every step during the fight. My goal is to take that belt from him."

In Petchmorakot's most recent bout, he had a closely fought decision victory over Frenchman Jimmy Vienot. Vienot has held numerous titles worldwide and nearly took another when he faced Petchmorakot in May.

The upcoming title challenger commented on the result, saying:

“I think during that fight, [Petchmorakot] showed he’s got really good body conditioning. Overall, he’s a really good fighter. He’s got great punches. And if we are to fight, it’s going to be a really big and really impactful fight.”

