Watch: Tawanchai PK.Saenchai and ONE Championship stars’ epic walk-off knockouts

There’s nothing better than watching a walk-off knockout, and Tawanchai PK.Saenchai knows a thing or two about it.

The sheer force, power, and electricity are enough to send the crowd into a frenzy, but the ultra-confidence of walking away from your fallen foe just adds that subtle flair to it.

ONE Championship recently posted some of its best walk-off KOs on Instagram and Tawanchai’s one-hit deletion of Sean Clancy at ONE: Dangal in May 2021 was just one of them.

Tawanchai’s left roundhouse kick cracked Clancy’s jaw so hard that it produced a sound akin to a Shohei Ohtani homer. What made it even more impressive was the light jog the Thai superstar did as if nothing had happened.

Fans were in awe of how Tawanchai launched the world-ending kick since he was on the back foot and never threw a jab or straight to set up the roundhouse. In one flash, Tawanchai was launching his foot straight to Clancy’s unprotected jaw.

“The last video 🔥🔥🔥,” posted one fan in the comments section.

Another fan was amazed at how nonchalant Tawanchai PK.Saenchai goes into kill mode since it barely displays any aggression when he goes up for a knockout blow.

“Tawanchai’s effortless style trumps all of them.💧”

Other knockouts in ONE Championship’s Instagram compilation included Aung La N Sang’s uppercut KO of Ken Hasegawa, which had the Yangon crowd coming unglued, Bibiano Fernandes’ finish of Toni Tauru, Martin Nguyen’s flying knee KO of Narantungalag Jadambaa, and Bokang Masunyane’s quick left roundhouse KO of Rene Catalan.

The Philippines’ Geje Eustaquio and Joshua Pacio were also in the compilation. Eustaquio’s spinning back kick ending of Tauru and Pacio’s knee strike KO of rival Yosuke Saruta both saw the two separate Manila crowds going mental.

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai gears up for his world title fight against Petchmorakot

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai, considered one of the top young Muay Thai stars, is heading into the biggest fight of his career when he takes on Petchmorakot Petchyindee for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

While there’s no official word yet of their fight, the No.1 contender is already envisioning how their fight could turn out.

Tawanchai earned his world title shot after he knocked out Danish star Niclas Larsen at ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen this past June.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Tawanchai said:

“He [Petchmorakot] is one of the best fighters in the world, and I think it’s going to be fun to fight him."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far