Tawanchai confident Rodtang won't need time adapting to kickboxing rules: "This man is smart and intelligent"

Tawanchai makes his return at ONE 167, where he will put his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship on the line. In recent times, the champion has switched back and forth between defending his crown and looking to work his way up the kickboxing ladder.

The transition has seen him pick up multiple wins but it has still proven to be a more difficult task than if he were to remain in his preferred ruleset.

On the same night as his return at ONE 167, Rodtang Jitmuangnon will look to make a similar move in the co-main event of the evening.

The Muay Thai superstar is set to face off with Denis Puric in kickboxing, which 'The Bosnian Menace' believes suits him better.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Tawanchai said that he expects 'The Iron Man' to make a seamless switch over to a different rule set given his experience and fight IQ:

"Rodtang has nothing to worry about, he is already the best in this game. This man is smart and intelligent. So, fighting under kickboxing rules is no problem for him."

Tawanchai has unfinished business in kickboxing

Tawanchai had his kickboxing progression come to a brief halt with several contenders lined up in his own division.

After beating Superbon at ONE Friday Fights 46 to defend his title, he is coming back to the last opponent that he faced in kickboxing.

The 25-year-old Thai star's fight with Jo Nattawut in kickboxing went right down to the wire, but now they are set to rematch under Muay Thai rules.

We have seen the difference in the champion between the two rulesets, so there's no denying which one he performs better in.

Recently promoted to the main event, he will look to close the show in style by convincingly beating Nattawut.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok on June 7.