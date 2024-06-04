Tawanchai lists his IQ and ability to adapt as key traits for Jo Nattawut redo: “That would be my most important weapon now”

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai believes his fight IQ will be his greatest asset as he goes into a highly anticipated rematch with 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut.

Eight months removed from their entertaining kickboxing clash at ONE Fight Night 15, the two Thai warriors will drop the eight-ounce gloves, exchanging them for four-ouncers as they go toe-to-toe in the art of eight limbs at ONE 167 on Friday, June 7.

Emanating from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, Nattawut will look to dethrone the divisional king, taking the streaking superstar's gold and seating himself atop a loaded featherweight division.

Of course, that will be much easier said than done as his opponent possesses one of the greatest minds in all of combat sports today. Revealing his best weapon during an interview with EssentiallySports, Tawanchai said:

“I think the most important factor would be IQ, the ability to adapt and change through the fight. I think that would be my most important weapon now.”

Tawanchai determined to keep his streak alive in rematch with Jo Nattawut at ONE 167

The ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion goes into his third title defense with an impressive seven-fight undefeated streak dating back to January 2022.

Along the way, he has earned victories over the likes of Saemapetch, Petchmorakot, Jamal Yusupov, Superbon, and even Jo Nattawut.

Though he came out on top against Nattawut late last year, 'Smokin' Jo impressed a lot of people, including Tawanchai, with his pressure-filled performance on short notice.

With plenty of time to prepare for one of the greatest strikers in the game today, will Nattawut shock the world and claim his first ONE world title, or will Tawanchai extend his streak to eight and keep the championship belt firmly wrapped around his waist?

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.