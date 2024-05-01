Tawanchai looking forward to testing Luke Lessei’s “American Style of Muay Thai” in possible showdown 

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai is set to defend his throne in a rematch with Jo Nattawut at ONE 167 on June 7. This second dance came on the heels of their classic three-round kickboxing war last year at ONE Fight Night 15.

Though he is focused on successfully defending his belt, the Thai world champion is also watching another possible contender: American wildman Luke 'The Chef' Lessei.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Tawanchai said:

“All I can say is I’m looking forward to fighting anyone. If I have to face Luke Lessi one day, he’ll need to have his American style of Muay Thai ready.”

Lessei only had two bouts in ONE Championship and yet he's already making headlines for his unbelievable heart and exciting fighting style. He debuted late last year at ONE Fight Night 17 against Jo Nattawut and lost a heart-stopping three-round contest.

Tawanchai then followed it up with another classic against Eddie Abasalo at ONE Fight Night 19, winning via a close split decision.

'The Chef' has the wild and awkward style to give a strong fundamentalist like Tawanchai some problems if ever they meet in the ring. Only time will tell if the two cross paths in the future.

Tawanchai not interested in rematching Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong

While is quite looking forward to fighting Luke Lessei in the future, there's one fighter Tawanchai isn't all that interested in facing: Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. The Thai superstar was the last fighter to give the world champion a loss, beating him via a close split decision at ONE: Battleground 3 in 2021.

Speaking once again in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Tawanchai said of his former rival:

"I don't feel like I need to do that at all. We know each other. I want him to recover and make a comeback. The rematch isn't necessary for me."

What the world champion said makes sense, as Sitthichai is on back-to-back losses as of late. He'll need to pile up more wins if he is to dance with the world champ again.

ONE 167 will air live on US Primetime on June 7, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.