WATCH: Jo Nattawut, Luke Lessei bring out the heat in Fight of the Night banger at ONE Fight Night 17

ONE featherweight Muay Thai warriors Jo Nattawut and Luke Lessei put on a brutal war at ONE Fight Night 17 last Friday. 'Smokin' Jo and 'The Chef' brought the entire crowd inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to it's feet with their three rounds blood and guts affair.

Here's a video of the highlights of the fight:

After throwing everything but the kitchen sink and slamming bones together with his American foe, Jo Nattawut pulled out a decision win to snap a three-fight losing streak in the promotion. As for Luke Lessei, 'The Chef' formally introduced himself on the world stage as a warrior with an iron chin and indomitable fighting spirit.

A worthy recipient of Fight of the Night honors, the bout between the two aggressive strikers had the Bangkok crowd in awe.

Jo Nattawut vs. Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 17 play-by-play

The significantly taller Luke Lessei came out trying to take Jo Nattawut's head off as the Thai favorite looked to overwhelm the promotional newcomer early. Nattawut, who stands at 5 foot 10 inches, unloaded a myriad of strikes that drew blood over the right eye of Lessei, but the American quickly answered with a right hand.

As we reached the mid-way point of the first round, 'Smokin' Jo unleashed a series of combinations on his young opponent. ‘The Chef’ brazenly took everything Nattawut threw at him like a wounded warrior with no quit in him.

In the second round, both fighters stood in the phone booth early and traded brutal elbows in the pocket. As the round grew longer, Nattawut started to take over, punishing the 6-foot-2 Lessei with brutal strikes in the corner. By the time the bell signaled the final round, Lessei was wearing the proverbial crimson mask.

With the rabid crowd inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium going absolutely bananas, the two warriors came out to put a stamp on the brutal battle so far. Nattawut’s pace noticeably slowed down a notch in the final round, with Lessei bravely trying to close the gap in the scorecards.

With less than a minute left, Lessei landed a massive right hand that wobbled Nattawut's legs. Looking for the finish, ‘The Chef’ turned up the heat, but was ultimately unable to pull off the comeback win on a magnificent ONE Championship debut.