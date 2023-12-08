“You love it, you enjoy it” – Jo Nattawut on why watching Muay Thai is a mesmerizing experience for fans

ONE featherweight Muay Thai star 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut is making a quick turnaround at ONE Fight Night 17.

On December 8 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, 'Smokin' Jo will go against American Luke Lessei in a three-round Muay Thai contest.

The bout is just two months removed from Nattawut's absolute war with reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE Fight Night 15.

Despite leaving the crowd on its feet by pushing the world champion to the limit, Nattawut was narrowly defeated on the scorecards. Now with strong motivation to get another win in his record, Jo Nattawut is ready to unleash hell in front of his home crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.

Speaking to Combat Press, Nattawut talked about what it's like to watch Muay Thai in the 'Mecca of Martial Arts', Lumpinee Boxing Stadium:

“It’s really important. It doesn’t matter if you are an MMA fan, you are a boxing fan. When you watch Muay Thai, you love it. You enjoy it. There’s no other way around, right? Everybody says that all the time. That’s what I see all the time.”

Read the full interview here.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live in US primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

In his most recent outing, Jo Nattawut pushed a ONE world champion to the brink

At ONE Fight Night 15, Jo Nattawut came in as a late replacement to Superbon Singha Mawynn and faced Tawanchai PK Saenchai in a three-round kickboxing match.

Tawanchai, who holds the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title, was expected by many to run through the underdog in 'Smokin' Jo.

What transpired was quite the opposite, as the replacement fighter met and exceeded expectations despite little to no time to prepare.

Nattawut did better than most of Tawanchai's recent opponents and on several occasions put the young world champion in serious danger. Tawanchai, however, showed his championship mettle and heart as he eked out a unanimous decision win.

Watch the full fight here: