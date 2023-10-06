Tawanchai over the moon for good friend Stamp’s historic world title win: “She's my favorite female athlete”

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai was thrilled to see Stamp Fairtex leave Singapore Indoor Stadium with her third title in as many sports at ONE Fight Night 14.

It was an incredibly emotional scene last Friday night when the promotion returned to Lion City for a stacked night of fights. Moments after atomweight MMA queen Angela Lee laid down her crown in the center of the Circle, Stamp Fairtex picked it up after scoring a stunning third-round knockout against Ham Seo Hee.

Having already claimed the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world titles, Stamp Fairtex etched her name into the history books by becoming the promotion’s first-ever three-sport champion.

Speaking with ONE ahead of his kickboxing showdown with Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15 this Friday night, Tawanchai shared his excitement over Stamp’s victory, saying:

“I feel happy for her. She's great. She's my favorite female athlete. I’m following her. She is so amazing because no one can make it, a three-sport world champion like her. I would like to say congratulations to Stamp for making history. I can feel how proud you are.”

Reigning as the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion, Tawanchai has established himself as one of the sport's most exciting strikers. Next, he’ll attempt to assert his dominance in the world of kickboxing as he is set to square off with ‘Smokin’ Joe Nattawut when the promotion returns to Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday.

Nattawut has shared the Circle with some of the best strikers in the world, including Giorgio Petrosyan and Chingiz Allazov. Those experiences will come in handy as he meets the man many believe to be the No. 1 pound-for-pound striker in the world today.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.