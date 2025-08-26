Tawanchai PK Saenchai says he badly craves rematch with Masaaki Noiri: "I've lost sleep"

Tawanchai PK Saenchai has revealed the psychological torment he's endured since his shocking knockout loss to Masaaki Noiri, expressing his desperate desire for redemption.The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion addressed his burning need for a rematch during his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson at ONE Friday Fights 117 last month.While speaking with Mitch Chilson, Tawanchai said:&quot;I don't care who wins. But I want to fight Noiri. Yes, for sure. I have been thinking a lot about that loss. And I've lost sleep. I'm letting you know now that I want that belt. I want that kickboxing belt. I want to show everyone I can be a kickboxing champ.&quot;The PK Saenchai gym fighter's bid for two-sport glory came to a crashing halt when he challenged the Team Vasileus star for the interim featherweight kickboxing crown at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena this past March.Despite controlling the first round and the early goings of the second canto, Noiri pulled himself back into the match and slept the Thai inside the third stanza of their matchup.As a result, Noiri brought an end to the Thai's lengthy win streak in the promotion and booked himself a world title unification matchup against divisional king Superbon, which goes down in the main event of ONE 173 inside the Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTawanchai set for a return at ONE Friday Fights 126His pursuit of two-sport glory resumes when he returns to action at ONE Friday Fights 126, live in Asia primetime, on September 26.Tawanchai will square off against 22-year-old Liu Mengyang in a featherweight kickboxing tiff.Standing in his way of a 135th career win and a bounce-back victory is none other than the Chinese superstar, who debuted in the world's largest martial arts organization with a solid three-round showing against Noiri in December last year.ONE Friday Fights 126 will be available on the promotion's YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Geo-restrictions may apply.