"I think his punches are terrifying" - Tawanchai PK.Saenchai talks about the danger Niclas Larsen poses

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai knows he’ll be in an all-out war against the dangerous Niclas Larsen.

The two strikers will go head-to-head in the main event of their namesake card ONE 158: Tawanchai vs. Larsen on Friday, which will be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai, in an interview with ONE Championship, said that Larsen’s fists could be the difference-maker in their featherweight Muay Thai match. He added that the Danish striker is on par with the best Muay Thai artists he has ever faced, and things could get ugly if he’s not careful.

“I think his punches are terrifying, especially when they are wrapped under the small gloves. I have to be very careful of his punches. I found his punches to be rapid, heavy, and accurate. Regarding Muay Thai skills, I give him almost a 10. This guy is good in Muay Thai and he has experience fighting with many Thai fighters. [He's] not an easy one.”

The Thai star admitted that he didn’t know much about Larsen before, but he ultimately studied how his opponent operated and found out that ‘Dreamchaser’ fought Muay Thai legend Buakaw Banchamek back in January 2019.

“I didn't know him before, but I learned that he fought with Buakaw and other elite fighters. He is a veteran in the featherweight division. As far as I have studied from his performance, I found that he is one of the strong fighters in the division.”

Tawanchai is one of the fastest-rising Muay Thai stars on the planet, holding a professional record of 126-31-2, and is the No.5-ranked contender in the featherweight Muay Thai division.

Larsen, meanwhile, owns a 61-12-2 record and once held a WBC Muay Thai title.

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai teases knockdowns and a knockout

While he didn’t divulge much of his game plan, Tawanchai PK.Saenchai said that knockdowns would be inevitable and a knockout could happen in his fight against Larsen.

Tawanchai has already proven his capability inside the circle with two of his wins coming by way of knockout. His most recent win was a first-round knockout of Saemapetch Fairtex in January 2022. In the same interview, he said:

“I can’t let the cat out of the bag yet, but I have some surprises for him on fight day, for sure. You have to wait and see on that day. What I can tell is that you will see everything I got my fists, kicks, knees, and elbows. And there will probably be knockdowns and a knockout," said Tawanchai.

He added:

"I will make my fans feel that this fight is worth waiting for. I’m coming to fight to reach my ultimate goal, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion.”

