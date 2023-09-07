Tawanchai promises to bring the fire in world title clash against Superbon: “I will fight hard” 

Tawanchai plans to leave everything in the ring for his upcoming world title fight.

On Oct. 6, Tawanchai looks to defend his featherweight Muay Thai world title for the second time at ONE Fight Night 15. The Thai superstar must be ready for war as he takes on world-class striker Superbon, a former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

During an interview posted on YouTube by KPMuayThai, the PK Saenchai affiliate was asked about his upcoming fight. He responded by saying:

"I won't reveal my game plan when I take on Superbon, but for sure, I will fight hard."

Tawanchai made his ONE Championship debut in May 2021, defeating Sean Clancy with a third-round knockout. In his second promotional appearance, the Thai superstar suffered a significant setback in a split-decision loss against Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Since then, the PK Saenchai affiliate has secured four consecutive wins, including three inside the distance and two for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

On Aug. 4, he won his first kickboxing bout since joining ONE, a third-round knockout against Davit Kiria.

Meanwhile, Superbon’s ONE tenure began in July 2020. The Singha Mawynn affiliate won three consecutive fights, establishing a legendary resume by defeating Sitthichai, Giorgio Petrosyan and Marat Grigorian.

In January of this year, Superbon’s featherweight kickboxing world title reign ended when Chingiz Allazov knocked him out in the second round. Luckily for him, he bounced back five months later by taking out Tayfun Ozcan by knockout.

Tawanchai vs. Superbon will headline ONE Fight Night 15, which takes place inside the “Mecca of Muay Thai,” a.k.a Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The Oct. 6 event featuring three world title matchups can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.