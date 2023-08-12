Tawanchai reveals the secret behind his unflinching ‘poker face’ during fights

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai has perhaps the best poker face in all of combat sports.

The Thai sensation added another impressive win to his resume at ONE Fight Night 10, besting Georgian standout Davit Kiria in his kickboxing debut under the ONE Championship banner. Despite it being his first time strapping on the eight-ounce gloves, Tawanchai looked as confident as ever. That confidence showed through in his performance as he secured a third-round knockout over the former GLORY Kickboxing champion.

Speaking with the promotion following his fifth-straight win, Tawanchai revealed how he manages to keep his composure regardless of the opponent in front of him:

“Because I was thinking of all the time on how to defeat the opponent so that’s how my face looks like,” Tawanchai said.

Watch the full interview below:

Tawanchai will need an extra shot of confidence when he returns on October 6 for perhaps the biggest challenge of his already illustrious Muay Thai career. Stepping into the main event spotlight at ONE Fight Night 15, Tawanchai will put his featherweight Muay Thai world title on the line against one of the most feared strikers in all of combat sports, Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Superbon enters the bout determined to once again hold 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold around his waist after surrendering the featherweight kickboxing crown to Chingiz Allazov in January.

Will Superbon secure one of the biggest wins of his career, or will the momentum of Tawanchai be too much to overcome?

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.