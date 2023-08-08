Tawanchai thanks Chatri Sityodtong for giving Muay Thai fighters a chance to become global superstars

Muay Thai sensation Tawanchai earned his fifth-straight win on Friday night, scoring a third-round technical knockout against Georgian boxing standout Davit Kiria at ONE Fight Night 13.

After capturing ONE Championship gold in the art of eight limbs, Tawanchai strapped on the eight-ounce gloves for his promotional kickboxing debut. Needless to say, he did not disappoint, adding another impressive finish to his already impeccable record. His highlight-reel-worthy KO earned him a $50,000 bonus from ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong, a gesture that Tawanchai was truly been grateful for.

During his post-fight interview, Tawanchai also showed appreciation for the platform that ONE Championship has provided to Muay Thai fighters.

“I want to thank Chatri for that bonus. What’s more important, I want to thank Chatri for giving us the opportunity, the [old] and new Muay Thai fighters, giving us a chance to become a superstar,” Tawanchai said.

Before capturing his first kickboxing victory under the ONE banner, Tawanchai went on an impressive run in the Muay Thai division, landing four-straight wins, including a world title-winning performance against Petchmorakot Petchyindee last year. Adding three more wins by knockout against Saemapetch Fairtex, Niclas Larsen, and Jamal Yusupov, Tawanchai has established himself as one of the best Muay Thai strikers in the world.

On October 6, he’ll have the opportunity to prove it against one of the greatest kickboxers in the world, Superbon Singha Mawynn. But when they meet inside the Circle at ONE Fight Night 15, it will be in a world that Tawanchai dominates; Muay Thai.

Will Tawanchai successfully defend his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title, or will Superbon prove to be too much for the 24-year-old superstar?

If you missed any of the action or just want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 13 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.