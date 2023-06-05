Tayfun Ozcan doesn’t consider himself lucky to earn fight against Superbon: “I belong there”

At ONE Fight Night 11, Superbon Singha Mawynn will return to the Circle with huge stakes.

In January this year, the then-featherweight kickboxing world champion tasted defeat for the first time in ONE Championship and lost his divisional title.

Finally facing off with Chingiz Allazov at ONE Fight Night 6, the former pound-for-pound number one was on the wrong end of a devastating knockout loss and has been on the comeback trail ever since.

Looking to work his way back to the top and reclaim what was previously his, the former champion knows how much importance is being placed on his comeback fight.

On June 9 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, the Thai striker will look to put on a show for his home fans when he faces Tayfun Ozcan.

With the opportunity to rebound with a win and potentially set himself up for a huge rematch with the world champion, Superbon isn’t the only one with a lot to gain at ONE Fight Night 11.

For Dutch-Turkish striker Ozcan, this is a chance to secure the biggest win of his career, taking out the former champion and pound-for-pound number one.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tayfun Ozcan spoke about his mindset going into the biggest night of his career:

“It doesn’t feel like an opportunity, to be honest. It feels like this is the spot I deserve. I belong there.”

ONE Fight Night 11 will be live and free to watch for North American fans with an Amazon Prime membership.

Poll : 0 votes