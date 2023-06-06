Tayfun Ozcan ready to seize the moment against Superbon: “I belong there at the top”

No.5-ranked featherweight kickboxing contender Tayfun Ozcan will be looking to take advantage of his biggest opportunity under the ONE Championship banner thus far.

‘Turbine’ steps into the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday night for a class with former ONE world champion and celebrated striker, Superbon Singha Mawynn. With a win at ONE Fight Night 11, Ozcan could find himself thrust right where he belongs, at the top of the pack.

“I proved myself for many years, with many fights, that I belong there at the top,” Ozcan said in an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his return to the ring.

While Tayfun Ozcan has a not-so-stellar 1-2 record under the ONE Championship banner, dropping fights against Sitthichai Sitsonpeenong and Marat Grigorian, ‘Turbine’ has more than proven himself throughout his 12 years as a professional fighter, amassing an incredibly impressive record that includes 84 career wins and capturing titles competing for Arena Fight and Enfusion.

Of course, getting a win at ONE Fight Night 11 will be much easier said than done as he is set to square off with a former two-time ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and one of the greatest kickboxers in the history of the sport.

Going into Friday night’s clash, Superbon will find himself in a unique situation, coming off his first loss in ONE after suffering a brutal second-round knockout against Chingiz Allazov. Superbon will look to reestablish himself as one of the top dogs in the division and potentially land himself a rematch with the only man to beat him inside the Circle.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

