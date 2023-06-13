Tayfun Ozcan tells his supporters he’s fine following dangerous KO loss to Superbon

Turkish kickboxing star Tayfun Ozcan failed in his bid to defeat former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn at ONE Fight Night 11 last Friday. 'The Turbine' was swiftly dispatched by the all-time great with a sneaky left head kick that shut his lights off completely.

The KO marks back-to-back losses for Ozcan in ONE Championship. Still, he's in good spirits and is determined to get come back stronger in his next outing. 'The Turbine' posted an update for his fans through an Instagram post:

"Fortunately, I'm fine, I've had good care from the team of @onechampionship. I'm going to enjoy my family and my newborn daughter for a while. I will definitely be back like you guys are used to me. I also want to thank Mekki Ben Azzouz for taking on this adventure at the age of 73. And also to all my fans thanks again for your great messages. #iwillbeback"

Mekki Ben Azzouz, the man mentioned in the post, is Tayfun Ozcan's long-time trainer and cornerman. Azzouz is a legend within kickboxing circles and has trained multiple world-class kickboxers like Ozcan, Ismael Lazaar and Dutch kickboxing legend Peter, 'The Dutch Lumberjack' Aerts. Tayfun Ozcan definitely had great mentorship and guidance leading to his fight with Superbon. It just wasn't his night.

Though Ozcan put the pressure on Superbon early, the Thai former world champ created just enough space by using well-timed push kicks and vicious leg kicks.

In the second round, 'The Turbine' once again came out aggressively and tried to push Superbon to the ropes. However, he had no answer for the brutal body kicks of the hometown hero. With 90 seconds left in the round, Tayfun Ozcan overcommitted to a barrage of strikes that gave Superbon the narrow window to throw a perfectly-timed counter-head kick. The kick instantly sent Ozcan to another dimension, similar to how Superbon shockingly KO'd the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan in 2021.

North American fans can rewatch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 bill via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

