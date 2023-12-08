'Teacher' Ebanie Bridges: Which subject is 'The Blonde Bomber' qualified in?

Ebanie Bridges is more than a professional boxer. The 37-year-old has had several professions, the most stunning of which is a past job as a math teacher. The Australian phenom is passionate about the subject, especially given how many people struggle with it.

It was one of her many passions growing up in Australia, which included combat sports. Bridges first dabbled in karate when she took her first steps on her martial arts journey. Unfortunately, in some states, Australian law at the time barred women from competing in combat sports; which stood in place until 2008.

This forced her to pursue other career paths, which also included bodybuilding and ring girl work. She touched on this side of her past in an interview with talkSports. Her true calling, however, is boxing, and she could pursue it without incident once Australia lifted the ban on women competing in combat sports.

She has since gone on to capture the IBF women's bantamweight title, which she has held since 2022. Unfortunately, fans have not seen Bridges fight since December 2022, when she defeated Shannon O'Connell via TKO to defend her bantamweight crown.

Tomorrow, however, 'The Blonde Bomber' will take on Avril Mathie in what will be her second defense of her bantamweight title. The two women have similar records, with Bridges having 9 wins and just one loss, while Mathie has a professional record of 8 wins and one loss.

Their bout is expected to be a thrilling clash that will determine the bantamweight landscape in women's boxing.

Ebanie Bridges' close relationship with Elle Brooke

Ebanie Bridges and Elle Brooke are cut from a similar cloth in that both women are professional boxers who produce X-rated content on OnlyF*ns. Furthermore, the two women are friends, with Bridges acting as Brooke's mentor in boxing. Their relationship is close, and both women frequently poke fun at each other.

Brooke, however, has a long way to go before she matches Bridges' accomplishments in 'The Sweet Science' of boxing, as her record currently sits at 3 wins and one loss. According to Bridges, however, Brooke has tremendous potential.