"Teaching his famous jab-cross" - Fans react to throwback footage of Khabib Nurmagomedov giving striking advice to Shavkat Rakhmonov

Footage of UFC stars Shavkat Rakhmonov and Khabib Nurmagomedov training together has started making the rounds on social media.

In the clip, Nurmagomedov used Rakhmonov as a live target while demonstrating his jab-cross combination, which he used to mask a takedown attempt.

Fans on X/Twitter reacted to the clip with awe, with many fawning over both Rakhmonov and Nurmagomedov's respective skillsets.

One fan expressed astonishment over Nurmagomedov, a known wrestler, teaching striking to someone like Rakhmonov, who is generally regarded as having more polished striking:

"He teaching striking?"

Another comment lauded Nurmagomedov's recognizable jab-cross combination:

"Khabib teaching his famous jab-cross to Shavkat"

Others pointed out that the clip may actually be from a seminer that Nurmagomedov hosted in Kazakhstan, where Rakhmonov's family is from:

"You sure? It looks like images from a seminar Khabib did in Kazakhstan"

This was echoed by yet another comment.

"Guys, they live in two different countries 3000 miles apart. This is just a seminar."

Regardless, Rakhmonov has evoked shades of Nurmagomedov due to his sheer dominance inside the octagon.

While 'The Eagle' has since retired from MMA, he did so as the undisputed UFC lightweight champion. Meanwhile, 'Nomad' is still on his quest for UFC gold in the welterweight division.

The Kazakh phenom is currently undefeated with an 18-0 record and a 100% finishing rate. He recently forced Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson to tap out to a rear-naked choke at UFC 296. In doing so, he became the first fighter to ever submit Thompson, with the win propelling him to No. 3 at 170 pounds.

Is Shavkat Rakhmonov receiving a title shot?

Leon Edwards is the reigning UFC welterweight champion. In the wake of his recent win over Colby Covington, his next opponent remains unconfirmed by the promotion.

The expectation is that he'll defend his title against Belal Muhammad. However, Dana White has expressed an interest in seeing Shavkat Rakhmonov via for the gold also.

At the UFC 296 post-fight press conference, White was asked if Muhammad was next in line to face Edwards, but the UFC CEO was quick to shut down the question by claiming that he wasn't thinking about the next welterweight title fight.

But when a title fight involving Rakhmonov was proposed, he changed his tune and described it as an interesting idea.