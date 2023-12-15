"Team America 2 - 0 English" - Former UFC champion feels Colby Covington has gotten under Leon Edwards' skin ahead of UFC 296 clash

Mind games are one of the most effective tricks in Colby Covington's repertoire, and 'Chaos' brought his trash-talking A-game once again in the build up to UFC 296, which goes down this Saturday, December 16th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo believes that Covington has successfully gotten under Leon Edwards' skin, and given the confusion that unfolded at the media event 'Triple C' might not be wrong.

After keeping his cool for a large part of Covington's incessant verbal onslaught, 'Rocky' finally lost it when his opponent made a disrespectful comment about his late father.

Catch Colby Covington's comments below (0:55):

In a social media post following the presser, Cejudo said that he believes Covington's trash-talking might have caught up with the reigning champion:

"Breaking down UFC 296 press conference. I have Mr. 1776 team America 2 -0 English."

Furthermore, the former Olympic gold medalist wrestler pointed out that the bout could play out in Covington's favor if Edwards fights emotionally:

"The water bottle being thrown by a guy like Leon Edwards. Remember when I did a little fight breakdown? I told you guys there is one area where Covington could potentially break and could make Edwards fight emotionally. I said it's in the mind. Does Covington cross the line? One hundred percent... There is pretty much no line with Colby Covington."

Catch Henry Cejudo's comments below (0:34) :

Expand Tweet

UFC 296: Colby Covington on why he wants to fight Leon Edwards

While the Americans claimed a decisive victory in the Revolutionary War centuries back, it looks like Colby Covington still harbors a grudge toward the Red Coats and, by extension, his English foe Leon Edwards.

During an interview with Stephen A. Smith, 'Chaos' revealed that he is looking forward to giving the welterweight champion a history lesson at the T-Mobile Arena:

"Yeah, I'm looking so much forward to it because I want to teach him a lesson about 1776. I know he didn't graduate grade school and he is illiterate, so he wouldn't know anything about that, but Saturday night, I'm going to take him to school, and I'm going to teach him a lesson about that, and that lesson is you don't f**k with America."

Catch Covington's comments below (0:58):