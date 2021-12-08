Stephen Loman is 'on the same level' as Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker says Team Lakay coach 

Mark Sangiao believes that Team Lakay product Stephen Loman is on the same level as Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker.

Loman is a former Brave CF champion and is set to finally make his ONE debut against Yusup Saadulaev at ONE: 'Winter Warriors' Part II on Friday.

Speaking in an interview with AsianMMA.com, Sangiao, Team Lakay's head coach, was asked if Loman's skills stand up to the likes of ONE Championship bantamweight champion Fernandes and No.1 contender Lineker.

"Stephen Loman is training with Kevin [Belingon], too, and maybe that is one way that I can identify the level of Stephen in ONE Championship. So what I can say is yes, Stephen is on the level of those big stars in ONE."

Catch AsianMMA's full interview with Mark Sangiao below:

Loman has been made to wait a long time to show what he can do inside the ONE Circle. The 29 year old is riding an impressive eight-fight winning streak that includes victories over fellow ONE athletes Mark Abelardo and Gary Mangat.

'The Sniper' was supposed to make his promotional bow against Lineker in April. That would have been a fascinating first test for Baguio fighter, but the bout was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saadulaev won't exactly be a walk in the park. This is the Dagestani-born fighter's second stint in ONE and he's on form. The veteran has won his last three fights and his 25 career wins include triumphs over grappling icon Masakazu Imanari and current ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes.

However, Loman might take heart from the fact that his training partner Kevin Belingon beat Saadulaev via split decision back in 2012.

Three of Loman's Team Lakay brothers are on the card

Winter Warriors Part II will be a significant occasion for Team Lakay, with some household names from the team back in action.

Gym stalwarts Danny Kingad and Kevin Belingon will both be competing on the card, as well as debutant and head coach's son Jhanlo Mark Sangiao.

"I'm very excited. I talked to my son before and asked him if he wanted to compete in ONE. He said, 'Yes.' He wanted to become a champion like his older brothers here in Team Lakay. And as a fighter and a father, I want to support him 100%... I can see his skill and heart is in there but, of course, where you justify it is in the Circle, so I'm very excited for him," said coach Sangiao.

Team Lakay has produced four former champions in ONE, while Joshua Pacio is currently holding the belt as strawweight.

Friday night's action should give an indication as to whether Loman, or indeed Jhanlo, can follow in their Lakay teammate's footsteps.

Also Read Article Continues below

WATCH: 5 UFC fighters who grew up dirt poor

Edited by Harvey Leonard