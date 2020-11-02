Teammate reveals what happened when UFC LW champion Khabib Nurmagomedov got beat up by a kickboxer in sparring

Former UFC lightweight Josh Thompson recalled a sparring session at AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) between kick-boxer Frank Munoz and Khabib Nurmagomedov. Thompson, speaking during his podcast 'Weighing in' with former referee-turned-commentator John McCarthy, said:

"He (Khabib) had lost one time in training against this kid Frank Munoz, a really big, tall kick-boxer. Frank was trying to go really hard with him. Khabib had a fight in two weeks.

"Frank was just there to train and it pissed Khabib off. Khabib just picked him up and slammed him, we had to pull him off Munoz at the end of the round. He was putting it on him and everyone was trying to break it up. It's funny though, the Russians, even though they're all extremely close, they were all just standing there and watching because Khabib was doing all the work."

Khabib Nurmagomedov may yet come back for one more UFC fight

The story about Khabib by Thomson sums up the UFC lightweight champion and his dedication to the sport. It also highlights the level of Khabib's grappling with Munoz being a middleweight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov takes down Justin Gaethje at UFC 254

The Russian champion left his gloves in the Octagon at UFC 254, announcing his retirement from the sport. The 32-year-old will go down as one of the best to have ever done it in MMA due to his 29-0 unbeaten record (13-0 in the UFC).

Dana White last night confirmed:



✅ Jan Blachowicz vs. Israel Adesanya for the light heavyweight title is on.



✅ Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 2 is a done deal at lightweight.



✅ Khabib is still the UFC lightweight champion & he's considering the 30-0. pic.twitter.com/J7rHXvCOOS — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) November 1, 2020

However Dana White, not one to give up easily on his prized asset, has tried convincing the AKA fighter to return for one last fight. Khabib's father and coach, the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov wanted his son to reach the 30-0 in his career.

Speaking after the UFC Fight Night at Las Vegas, White said:

"Well, he (Khabib) didn’t say that he’ll fight, but he didn’t say no. He’s considering the 30-0. His father wanted it and I think that he was super-emotional. (He) had the mumps, measles or whatever, broken toe, trained on a stationary bike for that fight, and then came in and fought, and he was super-emotional.

"He’s still the champ – there’s no vacant title open right now, or no interim title happening. He’s the champ and we’ll give him some time to figure out what he wants to do. … I feel pretty good (about it). He said he was going to talk with his mother," claimed White, opening the door for a potential return.