"An MMA coach might have said the opposite" - Teddy Atlas believes coach Trevor Wittman's corner advice may not have been ideal for Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman got knocked out with just a minute left in his UFC 278 fight against Leon Edwards. It was an unfortunate end to Usman's 15-fight win streak, and according to Teddy Atlas it may have come because 'The Nigerian Nightmare' and his coach were feeling too confident coming into the fifth round.

Atlas blamed an over-reliance on boxing technique for the loss, saying Usman's reaction to an Edwards jab left him wide open for the head kick that knocked him unconscious. He also criticized Usman's coach Trevor Wittman for encouraging him to keep the fight on the feet.

In a new episode of THE FIGHT, Atlas said:

"Taking nothing away from Trevor Wittman, nothing away, I respect him, he's a good guy, he does a great job. But in the corner he was telling him, you could hear it, he was telling him to do more striking, not more grappling, more on the floor, to concentrate on the striking. When he said that, that's what a boxing coach would say, there's no doubt about it. But I might have wanted to hear the voice of an MMA coach in there too."

"An MMA voice would have said 'No no no no, keep him on the floor. Kill time.' He can't lose except by knockout, and the best chance of being knocked out is standing, not being submitted on the mat. So an MMA coach might have said the opposite of a boxing coach."

Watch Teddy Atlas break down Usman vs. Edwards at UFC 278:

Atlas went on to suggest Usman got overconfident and started feeling 'safe in an unsafe environment.' He said lion tamers should be calm in the cage, but never forget that a lion is dangerous. According to Atlas, Usman forgot this important lesson and it cost him his welterweight title.

Kamaru Usman is in good spirits following UFC 278 loss

It didn't take long for Kamaru Usman to release a statement on Twitter following his disappointing loss at UFC 278. After assuring his fans that he would "bounce back and come with a vengeance" for his former title, he added:

"I am truly overwhelmed by all the support. I am ok, just got caught in the right spot. These things happen. We will learn from them and do what greatness requires"

Kamaru Usman included a picture of him playing an iPad game with his daughter, who was cageside for his defeat and had to be carried out of the arena in distress after witnessing her father get knocked out. Both looked to be in good spirits as they flew home on a private jet.

