"When the whole thing happens, you just hear this scream" - Rashad Evans details experience "sitting right next to" Kamaru Usman's family at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman lost his welterweight title on Saturday night at UFC 278 after Leon Edwards landed a stunning headkick knockout with just a minute left in their fight. It was a nasty KO that left 'The Nigerian Nightmare' unconscious with his eyes wide open on the canvas, and his entire family was in attendance to witness the moment.

Former UFC champion Rashad Evans was sitting cageside next to Usman's family and revealed how tough it was to experience their emotions. During the Morning Kombat UFC 278 Recap Show, he said:

"Being there was unbelievable because I'm sitting there right next to his family and his daughter's sitting right there next to me and when that whole thing happens you just hear this scream, it was just kind of very traumatic for me, just being a brother to Kamaru, watching him go down like that, man. It just made me feel real sick."

Kamaru Usman has been bringing his whole family to his fights since his title bout against Tyron Woodley in 2019. For his past six fights, it's been a heartwarming affair. Usman's relatives all enter the cage after his win to celebrate his victory and take photos. This time things went horribly wrong in the last minute of the fight.

Fortunately, Kamaru Usman has said on social media that he is physically fine after the incident.

Conor McGregor says it's best to fight "solo" after Kamaru Usman's family witnesses him getting knocked out

Rashad Evans wasn't the only one who witnessed Usman's family react to his stunning knockout loss. USA Today reporter Mike Bohn shared this sad story on Twitter:

"Just witnessed Kamaru Usman's daughter get carried out off the arena floor by one of his team as she bawled her eyes out. That was a sad sight."

Conor McGregor responded to Bohn, writing:

"I feel this deep. I do not suggest bringing family whatsoever. Especially the children. This is different fighting. I’ve done both sides of this and feel going to the mission solo is best. You can see family again post battle. Will definitely be continuing this way going forward."

Mixed martial arts is not for the faint of heart. Bad things can and do happen in the octagon all the time. Perhaps Usman was getting too comfortable with his 19-fight win streak, and forgot that inescapable truth. His daughter is just eight years old, which many might consider too young to even watch the sport on television.

