Teddy Atlas compares Billy Quarantillo vs. Shane Burgos to Joe Frazier vs. Muhammad Ali

Renowned American combat sports commentator Teddy Atlas compared the Billy Quarantillo vs. Shane Burgos UFC 268 featherweight fight to the historic Joe Frazier vs. Muhammad Ali matchup.

Burgos defeated Quarantillo via unanimous decision (29-28 x3) inside Madison Square Garden in New York Saturday after an intense battle. Several MMA fans and pundits called the bout a 'Fight of the Year' contender.

However, Atlas feels that since it followed the barn burner between lightweight contenders Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler, the Billy Quarantillo-Shane Burgos outing was overshadowed.

During a conversation with co-host Ken Rideout on a recent edition of 'The Fight' podcast, Atlas lauded Burgos and Quarantillo for putting on a great show.

"Listen, great fight! I want everyone to know. Here was the problem with that fight. As great as it was, it was kind of like a tremendous band going on stage after 'The Rolling Stones'... I mean Quarantillo, he was like Joe Frazier. You know really coming forward, being determined to win this fight. But he had one problem - Burgos was like Ali. That was the only problem and Burgos won a decision. But not before they gave us really a great fight," said Atlas.

Watch Teddy Atlas in conversation with Ken Rideout below:

'Hurricane' is the No.14 contender in the UFC featherweight division, while his latest opponent is unranked.

Shane Burgos and Billy Quarantillo will reportedly receive special bonuses for their UFC 268 showdown

The UFC 268 main card opener pitting Gaethje against Chandler won 'Fight of the Night' last weekend. 'The Highlight' won the contest via unanimous decision and both the fighters took home an extra $50,000.

However, according to MMA journalist Adam Martin, UFC president Dana White is set to give Shane Burgos (14-3) and Billy Quarantillo (16-4) an extra bonus as well for their impressive performances on the same night.

"Dana White said he is slipping Shane Burgos and Billy Quarantillo some bonus cash after their crazy fight last night. Not 50k for FOTN, but Dana said he will give both guys a check. Well deserved, if it wasn’t for Gaethje and Chandler they would have won 50k each easily. #UFC268," posted Martin.

Here's Adam Martin's recent tweet:

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Adam Martin @MMAdamMartin Dana White said he is slipping Shane Burgos and Billy Quarantillo some bonus cash after their crazy fight last night. Not 50k for FOTN, but Dana said he will give both guys a check. Well deserved, if it wasn’t for Gaethje and Chandler they would have won 50k each easily. #UFC268 Dana White said he is slipping Shane Burgos and Billy Quarantillo some bonus cash after their crazy fight last night. Not 50k for FOTN, but Dana said he will give both guys a check. Well deserved, if it wasn’t for Gaethje and Chandler they would have won 50k each easily. #UFC268

Edited by Joshua Broom