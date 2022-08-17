"The product of competitive fights is on the side of UFC" - Teddy Atlas details the one area where UFC has outshone boxing in the field of combat sports

Acclaimed boxing trainer Teddy Atlas gave his take on how the UFC has outshone boxing in the field of combat sports.

Atlas has trained prominent names in the sport of boxing, including two-time world heavyweight champion Michael Moore and world featherweight champion Barry McGuigan. Lately, he has developed a keen interest and discernment to break down MMA fights and fighters alike.

His podcast, The Fight with Teddy Atlas, has hosted some of the biggest names in the UFC, including president Dana White.

On a recent episode of the podcast, Atlas pointed out a defining factor as to why the UFC has surpassed boxing:

"The consistency factor is on the side of the UFC.They put on great fights every week. For the most part, the consistency factor for the product of competitive fights is on the side of UFC over boxing."

Teddy Atlas has compared Nate Landwehr to Tyson Fury

Teddy Atlas was in awe of Nate Landwehr's performance at UFC Fight Night in San Diego. David Onama and Nate Landwehr put on a classic fight that got them the performance of the night bonus.

According to Atlas, he saw moments in that fight which were similar to Tyson Fury's first fight against Deontay Wilder. While discussing the spectacular fight on his podcast, he said:

"Almost like when Fury got dropped in that first fight in the 12th round by Wilder with the right hand. He laid there like he'd been shot. All of a sudden at the last second, like at the count of nine, he gets up. So second round, as Ken (Rideout) said and as I just said, really Onama was just pounding him until the end of the round."

Atlas continued:

"Then in the second round, Landwehr continues where he left off. He evens the fight at 1-1 by just again doing to (David) Onama what Onama had been doing to him...What chins and heart by both."

