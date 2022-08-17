"He's a poor man's version of Usman" - Teddy Atlas details how Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards are in for a "chess match" due to their similarities inside and outside the octagon

Teddy Atlas has detailed how Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards could be in for a chess match against one another. In a new edition of The Fight with Teddy Atlas, the legendary boxing trainer opined that there are several similarities between the two welterweights.

That said, Atlas feels Usman is better than Edwards. He picked Usman to win what he believes will likely be a competitive fight. Clarifying that his prediction isn’t intended as a slight on Edwards, Atlas stated:

“I think in some ways, just for the lack of a better way to get to the point quick, [Leon is] a poor man’s version of Usman. And it’s no knock... because Usman’s very special. I think Edwards is special. He’s just not quite as physical [or] quite as good in those areas from a physical standpoint. I think he’s very similar. I think it’s a mirror fight. I think it’s like shadow boxing.”

Furthermore, Atlas explained that he’s picking Kamaru Usman to win not just because of his talent, but also due to his supreme confidence. He pointed out that while both fighters possess good chins, Usman appears to be more durable and has an advantage due to his physicality. Atlas said:

“I think it’s going to be competitive. I think it’s going to be a chess match in some areas of the fight.”

Watch Atlas discuss the topic at 1:28:10 in the video below:

Aljamain Sterling sees Leon Edwards potentially upsetting Kamaru Usman at UFC 278

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will look to defend his title in a rematch against Leon Edwards at UFC 278 on August 20. Usman beat Edwards via unanimous decision in their first fight back in 2015.

Intriguingly, UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling recently recalled that Kamaru Usman’s last fight against Colby Covington saw the champion face a stiff test in the striking realm.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Sterling emphasized that Edwards is a much better striker than Covington and could use it to beat Usman for UFC gold. However, he admitted that, unlike Covington, Edwards won’t be as much of a takedown threat, which could help Usman open up more with his striking. Sterling said:

"I think he [Edwards] can give him some pushback and maybe he can land that shot. Because we know Colby touched him. And it's a fistfight. Anything can happen. Leon's a cleaner striker than Colby Covington." [sic]

Watch Sterling’s assessment below:

