"The name Rock came from his chin"- Teddy Atlas gives his hilarious take on the Will Smith Chris Rock slap incident

Veteran boxing coach Teddy Atlas has given his reaction to the recent incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Will Smith and Chris Rock recently made headlines when the actor slapped Rock for making a joke about the actor's wife's health. Rock made an unsavory joke about Jada Pinckett Smith's baldness while referring to her as "GI Jane."

In a recent episode of The Fight with Teddy Atlas podcast, Atlas along with his co-host Ken Rideout were seen discussing several topics ranging from the recent boxing match between Jeremiah Nakathila and Miguel Berchelt to the UFC Fight Night event which took place this past Saturday.

At one point during the conversation, the two discussed Will Smith's slap incident at the Oscars.

While giving his hilarious take on the incident, Teddy Altas said:

"What a chin. We didn't know this, coincidence, that the name Rock came because of his chin. You know, he has got a [inaudible] chin. Either that, or Mr. Smith, he needs to go back to the training for the Ali film and he's got to work on the power a little more. Maybe a lot more."

You can check out the recent episode of The Fight podcast below:

Teddy Atlas talks about the Paddy Pimblett

Teddy Atlas believes Paddy Pimblett to be the next Conor McGregor of UFC, after 'The Baddy's recent performance at UFC London.

In another episode of The Fight with Teddy Atlas podcast, Atlas was seen discussing Pimblett's recent outing against Kazula Vargas at UFC London, where the former had an impressive victory over his opponent via submission at the 3:49 mark of the first round. The famed boxing coach also mentioned that the UFC is working properly to ensure the fighter's growth in the game.

"It looks like Dana's eye is right, that [Pimblett] is a future star. Another McGregor, whatever you want to compare him to. Another superstar. And he's getting the treatment a superstar gets. They still gotta fight tough guys, but not quite ... it shows how smart Dana is."

Altas also went on to complement Dana White for being wise enough to choose the right opponent for Pimblett.

He said:

"[Dana] knows what he's building up right now ... it's apparent that he's right. Look what [Pimblett] drew, look at the people in the place. He's got the 'it' factor ... He's got the charisma. He's got the look. He's smart. He knows what to say. He says the right things to promote himself. Much like Conor McGregor! A different form of him, but much like Conor McGregor."

Watch Teddy Atlas discuss Paddy Pimblett's rising star in full below:

Edited by wkhuff20