Teddy Atlas predicts how Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz will go down

Teddy Atlas has revealed his Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz prediction.

'The Takeover' is currently slated to return to the ring later tonight in Las Vegas. For Lopez, the bout will be his first since a dominant decision victory over Josh Taylor last summer. In the process, he became the WBO and Ring Magazine super lightweight champion.

Following the bout, the champion announced his plans to retire from the sport of boxing. However, he later made a U-turn on that retirement in late 2023. Earlier this year, he admitted that the decision to retire was really for media attention and little more.

Later tonight, Lopez will meet Ortiz. 'The Technician' is currently holding a 17-1-1 record and holding wins over the likes of Jamel Herring. He is currently coming off a unanimous decision win over Antonio Moran, defeating the Mexican boxer last September.

Famed boxing analyst Teddy Atlas recently weighed in on the bout on his podcast 'The Fight'. Speaking alongside co-host Teddy Rideout, the trainer referenced Ortiz's decision loss to Vasyl Lomachenko. While a defeat, Atlas was impressed by his performance against 'Loma'.

If Ortiz can replicate that performance against Lopez, Atlas feels that he will have a shot. Although, he still feels that the champion should likely win. Speaking on his podcast, the trainer stated:

"If he has improved off the Lomachenko fight, he being Ortiz, I think it could be a nice competitive fight. Again, if Teofimo falls in love with his talent too much and just looks for the knockout, which he does sometimes... He could fall behind in this fight."

Who is expected to win in Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz? Current betting odds

Teddy Atlas likes Jamaine Ortiz's chances against Teofimo Lopez, but fans don't agree.

'The Takeover' is the far more accomplished boxer of the two. While the famed trainer praised Ortiz's effort against Vasyl Lomachenko in late 2022, Lopez actually defeated the legend back in 2020.

While 'The Technician' is a talented boxer, it seems that fans believe his outmatched here. According to the current betting line from MGM, Lopez is a -650 favorite for the bout. Ortiz returns as a +450 underdog for the contest.

Obviously, the odds can change between now and fight time. However, it seems clear that fans are riding with 'The Takeover' to get the job done later today.