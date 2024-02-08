Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz undercard: Which fighters are fighting at the event?

The Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz undercard is one that can't be missed.

Later tonight in Las Vegas, 'The Takeover' will be returning to the ring. Lopez hasn't been seen since a unanimous decision victory over Josh Taylor last summer. Following the win, the WBO and Ring Magazine super lightweight champion retired.

However, he wasn't gone for long. The champion will now return to the ring later today against 'The Technician'. However, for those fans hoping to catch the action, there are other matchups they should be aware of. That's largely because the Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz card is an exciting one.

In the co-main event, Olympian Keyshawn Davis will look to continue his winning ways against former champion Jose Pedraza. They will be joined on the card by lightweights George Acosta and Rene Tellez Giron, who will meet in an eight-round bout.

Another lightweight bout going down later today features the undefeated Charlie Sheehy, taking on Abdel Sauceda. Super lightweights Abdullah Mason and Benjamin Gurment will meet at tonight's event as well.

Also slated to clash tonight is a pair of super lightweight bouts, Alan Garcia vs. Tomas Ornelas and Art Berrera Jr. vs. Michael Portales. Lastly, Javier Martinez will meet Raul Salomon at middleweight, and Antonio Zepeda will meet Lemis Isom Riley at heavyweight.

How to watch Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz? Streaming and ticket details below

Fans can catch the full Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz card in a variety of ways.

While the fight card itself is an exceptional one, 'The Takeover' and 'The Technician' are the main draw for most fans. For those hoping to see the event, they have plenty of options.

For those in the United States, the entire card will be streamed live on ESPN+. Unlike other high-profile events, it won't be on pay-per-view. As long as fans have access to the subscription service, they will get to watch the card. For those fans in the U.K., the bout will air on Sky Sports.

However, for fans in Las Vegas will be able to see Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz live. As of now, there are some tickets available for the card as well. However, they're going fast, as doors are set to open to the Michelob Ultra Arena in just a few short hours.