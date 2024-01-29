"Barely wins a round" - Former champion offers brutal prediction for Vasyl Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr.

Paulie Malignaggi doesn't believe Vasyl Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. will be close.

'Loma' has been out of action since a controversial bout with Devin Haney last summer. That fight saw 'The Dream' have a lot of success, but many felt that Lomachenko deserved the nod after 12 rounds of action. Instead, the champion retained the gold by unanimous decision.

Many felt that the aging Ukrainian was going to retire following the loss. However, Lomachenko has instead signed a deal to return opposite 'The Emperor' in May. Thanks to Haney leaving the division, that bout will have vacant IBF lightweight gold on the line.

While it is a fun matchup, former champion Maliganaggi doesn't believe it will be close. Speaking in a recent video for ProBoxTV, the 'Magic Man' was asked about Vasyl Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr. There, he gave a brutal response.

The former champion predicted that Lomachenko would not only win but easily. After the loss, the Australian would be forced to retire as well, with Maliganaggi saying (via Boxing Scene):

“I think [Kambosos Jr.] probably barely wins a round or doesn't win a round in this fight either. I feel like he should retire after this fight. He’s been able to set himself up financially in these fights. Credit to him for being able to maximize a win so well like he was able to in the [Teofimo] Lopez fight.”

Check out his comments below (5:00):

Opening betting odds released for Vasyl Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr.

The odds absolutely agree with Paulie Malignaggi about Vasyl Lomachenko vs. George Kambosos Jr.

The analysis from 'The Magic Man' is brutal, but he's not alone in his opinion. Since the fight announcement, many have predicted that Lomachenko wouldn't just secure the victory, but he would do so with ease.

It's not a crazy idea, either. While 'Loma' is coming off a loss to Devin Haney, that bout was about as close as it gets. Furthermore, it's not like 'The Dream' is some slouch either. He's an undefeated former champion at the top of his game.

Meanwhile, 'The Emperor' is coming off a controversial decision victory over Maxi Hughes in July. That win snapped a two-fight losing streak for the former champion, who had lost twice to Haney in 2022.

With that in mind, the betting odds come as no surprise. According to the opening line from Fanduel, Lomachenko is a -600 favorite for the title bout, while Kambosos Jr. returns as a +370 underdog.