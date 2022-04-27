"He will be handicapped"- Teddy Atlas unsure of Francis Ngannou's prospects against Tyson Fury in a boxing match

Teddy Atlas believes Francis Ngannou will be handicapped in a boxing match against Tyson Fury. Having trained the UFC heavyweight champion on one occasion, Atlas is in awe of the physical specimen that Ngannou is.

However, the renowned boxing coach doesn't think Ngannou will be able to put his athleticism on full display in a boxing match. According to Atlas, the potentially lucrative payday will be compensation for 'The Predator's' handicap against Fury.

While he did not altogether dismiss Ngannou's chances, Atlas believes the odds are heavily stacked against the Cameroonian. The 65-year-old said on his YouTube podcast, The Fight with Teddy Atlas:

"The guy is 6'5", 250 pounds of nothing but steel. Muscle and steel, could throw kick above your head. Well guess what, he ain't gonna be throwing kicks. he ain't gonna be allowed to do that. He is not gonna be allowed to use that athleticism to it's fullness, to the extent that he should be allowed to use, he's not. He's not, he's gonna be handicapped. So at the end of the day what is the great equalizer. Money. He's gonna get well well well well well compensated. Look, does that mean he has no chance at all? I'm not saying that. But I'm saying the odds are greatly stacked against him."

Watch Atlas' take on Ngannou vs. Fury below:

Francis Ngannou is confident that he can knock Tyson Fury out

Francis Ngannou has made a name for himself as a feared knockout artist in the UFC, scoring 11 wins via KO/TKO in the promotion. After exhausting his contract with a successful title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270, Ngannou has sifted his focus to a crossover superfight against Tyson Fury.

However, many doubt whether Ngannou's fearsome knockout prowess will be carried over to the boxing ring with heavier gloves. While 'The Predator' is a physical specimen to behold, Fury's affiliation with boxing is generational. After their recent joint-interview, Ngannou even opened up as an early underdog in a potential bout against 'The Gypsy King'.

Nevertheless, the UFC heavyweight champion is confident that he can shut the lights on Fury. Ngannou told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour:

"100 percent believe I can knock him out."

Watch the latest edition of The MMA Hour below (Ngannou interview starts at 4:45):

Edited by C. Naik