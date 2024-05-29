Teen phenom Johan Ghazali eyes a late finish against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat: "Maybe round two or three"

Johan Ghazali is expecting to accumulate some more experience and rounds in his next outing at ONE 167. The teenage striking phenom burst onto the scene last year with his run of impressive performances on the ONE Friday Fights series.

After earning himself a spot on the main roster, Ghazali made good on his new contract by winning his first fight on a Fight Night card inside the first minute.

He doesn't believe that his next opponent will go away so quickly, though, as he takes on Vietnamese veteran Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in a flyweight Muay Thai affair on June 7.

Having been stopped in his last fight against Denis Puric, Johan Ghazali will surely want to put his opponent away in a similar style.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he predicted that this fight would make it out of the first round but he would get the finish sometime before the final bell:

"Like any other fight, I'm going for the knockout, hopefully in the later rounds, maybe round two or three. I believe I'll tire him out by then and then it'll allow me to get the finish a bit easier."

The rapid rise of Johan Ghazali continues

There appears to be no stopping Johan Ghazali right now as he goes from strength to strength in his career.

Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat offers a next step up in competition, but even at this level, many expect Ghazali to continue smashing his way up the ladder.

At just 17 years old, he's already had a huge impact in the promotion and that doesn't appear like it will end anytime soon.

ONE Championship fans are going to get very used to seeing 'Jojo' compete and, most likely, getting his hand raised. Whether he can maintain this winning streak when he returns on June 7 is the big question.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7. Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action live and for free in U.S. primetime.

