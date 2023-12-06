"Televised on PPV" - Conor McGregor proposes sparring for supremacy idea for Ireland's leadership amid the Irishman's rumored presidential bid

Over the past week or so, Conor McGregor has become a talking point in Irish politics due to his dissatisfaction with the government's handling of the stabbing incidents in Dublin. This time, he expressed his thoughts regarding the Irish Presidential elections and mentioned sparring.

He said so on X/Twitter, his preferred social media platform. McGregor spoke about his thoughts on the appointment of the next Irish prime minister/Taoiseach. He proposed a sparring match between the prime minister and the country's president and that anyone unwilling to do so is unfit to lead.

"If anointed, the appointing of An Taoiseach will begin with a friendly sparring match in my purpose built, Presidents Octagon, in the grass outside Áras an Uachtaráin. Gumshield, 16oz gloves, shin pads, vale tudo for Caio. If you cannot spar a friendly spar with your President you should not lead the country. Televised on ppv. Funds generated to go toward our frontline. Nurses. Ambulance. Fire. Gardai."

Expand Tweet

The tweet was made during a time of heightened sociopolitical tension in Ireland and amid rumors of Conor McGregor's interest in authoring systematic change in the country's government leadership. Whether this means the Irishman will attempt to run for president of Ireland remains to be seen.

Thus far, Conor McGregor has made no explicit mention of any plans to run for president of the country, besides referring to himself as Ireland's president. However, he has responded positively to fan suggestions that he run for president, which has led to rumors that he is entertaining it.

Conor McGregor's legendary UFC featherweight run

Conor McGregor's rise to fame stems from his historic rampage through the UFC featherweight division. He signed to the promotion as a two-division Cage Warriors champion, having captured titles at featherweight and lightweight. The Irishman made his promotional debut against Marcus Brimage, TKO'ing him in round one.

His subsequent bout was a unanimous decision over Max Holloway. The Irishman subsequently TKO'd his next four foes, who were Diego Brandão, Dustin Poirier, Dennis Siver, and Chad Mendes, whom he defeated to capture the UFC interim featherweight title.

His final bout in the weight class took place against José Aldo, from whom the Irishman claimed the undisputed featherweight title in record-breaking fashion.