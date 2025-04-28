"Tell that to Jon Jones" - MMA X comes out in support of Carlos Prates following ex-UFC fighter's criticism over cigarette smoking

Carlos Prates came under fire for his lifestyle choices following his loss to Ian Machado Garry at UFC Kansas City. Garry outclassed Prates for four rounds before 'The Nightmare' turned the tide in the final moments of the last round, but couldn't seal the finish.

Former UFC fighter Saidyokub Kakhramonov criticized fighters who smoke or drink, claiming true champions live with discipline. He took to X and wrote:

"You can’t smoke weed or cigarettes, consume alcohol, and expect to become a world champion. You might win a few fights, but reaching the top requires discipline, sacrifices, and missing birthdays, weddings, and holidays while constantly growing. That’s what makes a champion. Good job Ian!"

Check out Saidyokub Kakhramonov's X post below:

Several fans took to X to react to Kakhramanov's comments and wrote:

"Sean O’Malley was just champion lol. Jon Jones also is champion."

"It’s crazy what some athletes can get away with. Lawrence Taylor was smoking crack at halftime and won a Super Bowl as the best player. So many other examples. But logically, you should probably not smoke anything,"

"Tell that to Jon Jones."

"My man, respectfully, I think more champions have done all of those things than have not haha."

"Have you met our champions?"

"Only Jon jones can do all of that and remain on top."

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Saidyokub Kakhramonov's comments about Carlos Prates. [Screenshots courtesy: @SaidYokubMMA on X]

Ian Machado Garry breaks down the late scare against Carlos Prates at UFC Kansas City

Ian Machado Garry kept his undefeated streak alive, but not without a late scare against Carlos Prates. Throughout the first three rounds, Garry’s footwork and range management frustrated Prates. The Brazilian couldn't find his range with the left hand.

However, in the fourth and fifth rounds, Prates found his rhythm, backing Garry up and landing heavy shots that briefly shifted the momentum.

In the final moments, Prates poured on the pressure, forcing Garry to rely on scrambles and movement to avoid a potential finish. Speaking about the late rally at the UFC Kansas City post-fight press conference, Garry said:

"I’m going to have to go back and look at that. I have no idea. I think he caught me with something, I jumped on a leg and he defended well and we ended up in a scramble, but I have no idea... I was completely present. There was one thing going through my head, do not stop, keep moving, keep going, because it’s hard to hit somebody that keeps moving, and you have to readjust just like on the feet. I say this to everyone when I teach at home or when I teach around the world to my friends: The second you stop it only gets worse.”

Check out Ian Garry's comments below (1:50):

