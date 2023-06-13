"Telling me to commit suicide" - Female flyweight Miranda Maverick addresses online hate and death threats in heartbreaking message

Flyweight prospect Miranda Maverick took on Jasmine Jasudavicius in a prelims bout at UFC 289 in Vancouver, Canada, this past weekend. A sizeable -245 favorite going into the bout, Maverick went on to suffer a unanimous decision loss against her Canadian opponent.

Maverick recently took to Instagram to share her post-fight ordeal. The unforgiving world of social media did not spare the 25-year-old, traumatizing her with death threats and suicide requests. She recently wrote on her Instagram Stories:

"I've received so many death threats, messages telling me to commit suicide, kill myself, etc in the past 2 days, it is insane. Just because we have a blue check by our names doesn't mean we are invincible. Mind you, I ignore these clowns but to those who struggle with what social media thinks of you, remember most keyboard warriors don't have much to show for their lives. Go after something with all the effort you have and regardless of the result know you put your all on the line. "

She added:

"And to you pieces of who say such hateful things, I hope you never experience the pain of having someone say/do the same to you. God bless you all."

A native of Tunas, Missouri, Miranda Maverick is now on her way home where she plans to stay cut off from the rest of the world for a week.

via @fearthemaverick on Instagram

Miranda Maverick claims to have gone "completely blind" during her UFC 289 loss to Jasmine Jasudavicius

While Miranda Maverick and Jasmine Jasudavicius went toe-to-toe in the opening round of their UFC 289 clash, the former likely edged the round with a late armbar attempt. Jasudavicius bounced back in round two with excellent ground control but failed to land any significant damage.

The third also started on an equal note before Jasudavicius started asserting her superiority in the stand-up, which sealed the win for her. Maverick dropped off the flyweight rankings, making way for the Canadian opponent at #15.

John Morgan @JohnMorgan_MMA



She replaces the women she beat, Miranda Maverick, who drops off the list.



More: Following her emotional #UFC289 victory, Canada's Jasmine Jasudavicius ( @JasJasudavicius ) makes her debut in the UFC's official women's flyweight ranking at No. 15.She replaces the women she beat, Miranda Maverick, who drops off the list.More: mixedmartialarts.com/news/ufc-ranki… Following her emotional #UFC289 victory, Canada's Jasmine Jasudavicius (@JasJasudavicius) makes her debut in the UFC's official women's flyweight ranking at No. 15.She replaces the women she beat, Miranda Maverick, who drops off the list.More: mixedmartialarts.com/news/ufc-ranki… https://t.co/96Gjl9Bv9H

Miranda Maverick claims that her left eye was compromised by the end of the second round and that she was "completely blind" for most of the third. The UFC flyweight wrote on Instagram:

“Some things are scarier than fighting – and one of those things is going blind. My left eye went blurry end of 2nd round and was completely blind throughout the 3rd round. Its mostly back now and I’ll be meeting with a retina specialist this coming week. But I’ll admit I was scared during that time.”

Poll : 0 votes