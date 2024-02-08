Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz tickets: How much do they cost and how to buy them? Here's how to watch the fight live at Michelob ULTRA Arena

Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz tickets information can be found below.

'The Takeover' has been out of action since a unanimous decision victory over Josh Taylor last June. Following the win, Lopez announced his retirement from boxing. However, he's since returned to the sport and revealed that his announcement was for little more than media attention.

Later tonight, the WBO and Ring Magazine light welterweight champion will return to the ring, to face 'The Technician'. Ortiz is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Antonio Moran in September. The victory was the first for the 27-year-old since suffering a loss to Vasily Lomachenko in 2022.

For those interested in watching the bout, it will air on ESPN+ in the United States. UK fans across the pond can catch the action on Sky Sports. However, for those hoping to catch Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz live, there are still some tickets available.

The event is going down at the Michelob ULTRA Arena, with doors set to open in just a few short hours. For those who waited until the last minute, Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz ticket cost starts at $40. Ticket prices go all the way up to $504 however, with most of the ringside seating bought up, fans will have to resort to cheaper options.

That being said, there are many seats left in the arena for tonight.

Who is fighting on the Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz undercard?

For those hoping to see Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz live, there's a variety of great fights to watch.

The main event and the return of 'The Takeover' is likely the main appeal for most fans who will be tuning in. However, the co-main event is another stellar bout. The undefeated Keyshawn Davis will return for a lightweight fight against former champion, Jose Pedraza.

Lightweights, George Acosta, and Rene Tellez Giron will meet for an eight-round bout as well. The undefeated Abdullah Mason will return for a super lightweight contest against Benjamin Gurment. Other unbeaten prospects, Javier Martinez, and Alan Garcia, will return on the undercard as well.

They will face Raul Salomon and Tomas Ornelas in undercard bouts, respectively. Lastly, the Lopez vs. Ortiz card will be opened up by Antonio Zepeda vs. Lemir Isom Riley, and Art Barrera Jr. vs. Michael Portales.