Terence Crawford gives immediate ring-side reaction to Dmitry Bivol avenging Artur Beterbiev loss, weighs in on Joseph Parker's win, and Daniel Dubois

Terence Crawford was impressed as Dmitry Bivol conquered undisputed light heavyweight glory earlier today, avenging his only career loss to Artur Beterbiev via a majority decision in the main event of the 'Last Crescendo'.

The fight started with Beterbiev getting the better of his opponent in the majority of the earlier round. However, Bivol rallied with accurate combinations in the latter half, sweeping most of the rounds on the judges' scorecards, ultimately outpointing his opponent.

Check out Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol 2 fight highlights below:

In an immediate ringside reaction to Bivol's victory, Crawford weigh-in on what changed in the second fight that enabled the new undisputed king to walk away victorious:

"Oh man, he did good man. He won the fight... He was in better shape, he left it all in the ring. He wanted that more."

The multidivisional champion also spoke his mind on other pivotal fights on the card, most notably Joseph Parker's win over late replacement Martin Bakole:

"Of course [Bakole would have performed better if had more time to prepare]. [Parker] he looked sharp, he looked tremendous. He did everything he needed to do and get the win."

Check out Terence Crawford's comments about Dmitry Bivol below (0:17):

Furthermore, 'Bud' believes Daniel Dubois deserves to fight for the undisputed heavyweight titles next despite falling off the card due to illness. 'Dynamite' currently holds the IBF title, and by the looks of it, he'll most likely get an undisputed title match-up next, seeing as Oleksandr Usyk also seems intent on it.

During a recent interview, 'The Cat' revealed his intentions to conquer the undisputed crown once more before retiring from the sport. Given the pair's first meeting was marred by a low-blow controversy, a rematch seems fitting as it could provide the fighter a much-needed closure.

