Terence Crawford highlights massive pay gap, says undercard boxers make more than UFC champions

Terence Crawford has made a bold claim about undercard boxers potentially making more money than UFC headliners.

The debate about fighter pay in MMA has long been a controversial topic. Many fans believe UFC fighters are underpaid, while elite-level boxers make millions of dollars per fight.

Crawford, one of the most successful active boxers, recently appeared on former UFC champion Kamaru Usman's podcast, Pound 4 Pound.

Crawford had this to say about the pay gap between boxing and MMA:

"Boxers get paid more than MMA as a whole, it's no comparison. You will see, for instance, a guy headlining at the Sphere, they probably be getting a couple million dollars. You'll see a guy on the undercard of a big [boxing] show probably making more money than that guy."

One of the most recent examples showcasing the pay gap between MMA and boxing featured Francis Ngannou.

The former UFC heavyweight champion reportedly made a few million dollars during his highly successful MMA career.

Following his departure from the UFC, Ngannou fought twice in boxing matches against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua. 'The Predator' may have lost both bouts, but he reportedly walked away with over $25 million combined for the two appearances.

Boxing has received an influx of money over the last few years due to the added presence of Turki Alalshikh, a Saudi Arabian adviser with a passion for the sport.

Watch Terence Crawford's comments about the pay gap between boxing and MMA below:

Terence Crawford rumored to fight Canelo Alvarez in 2025

Terence Crawford has been closely associated with Alalshikh, giving him increased chances of landing massive fights.

Although it's unconfirmed, Crawford has been tied to rumors for a super-fight against Canelo Alvarez, potentially taking place in the second half of 2025.

Alvarez also signed a deal with Alalshikh, making the infamous boxing negotiations between him and Crawford easier.

Crawford last fought in August 2024, extending his professional boxing record to 41-0 with a unanimous decision win against Israil Madrimov.

As for Alvarez, he's scheduled to fight William Scull in Saudi Arabia. The bout goes down inside the ANB Arena on May 3.

