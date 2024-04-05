Terence Crawford won't be Sebastian Fundora's next opponent, with Errol Spence Jr. and Tim Tszyu more likely challengers, says Eddie Hearn

According to Eddie Hearn, Terence Crawford's status as the WBO mandatory super welterweight challenger won't see him granted the next shot at the belt.

The 154-pound WBO title was recently contested between Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora in Las Vegas, with 'The Towering Inferno' walking away victorious via split decision.

In the wake of the result, the sanctioning body ordered Fundora to defend his title against Crawford, the mandatory challenger. But Hearn recently explained why he believes that Errol Spence Jr. or Tszyu are more likely to fight the WBO champion next.

The Matchroom Boxing chairman was recently interviewed by FightHype.com, where he said this:

"Firstly, is there a rematch clause? Tszyu's team says there is, Sampson [Fundora's promoter] said there's a verbal one... I'm presuming they have one. If they don't, regardless of what Sampson says - who's a lovely man - a verbal contract means absolutely nothing."

He continued:

"If I'm Fundora now, and if I'm Sampson... You're getting your boy a massive payday... There's money in Australia to do that rematch [with Tszyu]. There's the Spence fight, there's the Crawford fight. What I think will happen, again talking about the PBC, Crawford is not with the PBC. Therefore, unless the PBC can capture Crawford, they won't do the fight against Fundora. I think you'll either see Fundora against Tszyu or Fundora against Spence."

Terence Crawford and Errol Spence Jr. exchange words over fighting Sebastian Fundora next

While Terence Crawford may be the mandatory challenger for Sebastian Fundora's WBO super welterweight title, Errol Spence Jr. was the one who appeared in the ring following Fundora's victory over Tim Tszyu.

'The Truth' had taken some time away from the limelight following his first career defeat at the hands of Crawford last year. But it appears that Spence Jr. is nearing a return to competition after undergoing cataract surgery and has eyes on 'The Towering Inferno'.

Following the recent WBO super welterweight title fight, 'Bud' and his former opponent went back and forth online about facing Fundora next.

Crawford took to X and wrote this:

"You lost sir gotta work your way back up"

He then added:

"@ErrolSpenceJr sorry buddy you got to wait in line sir"

'The Truth' responded with this:

"I don't know champ I don't do lines"

