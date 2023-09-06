Terence Crawford wobbled 200-pound heavyweight in sparring, claims training partner amidst Canelo Alvarez fight talks

Widely recognized as the world’s best pound-for-pound boxer, Terence Crawford has been the talk of the combat sports world for the past couple of months.

This is because July saw him defeat the previously unbeaten Errol Spence Jr., stopping ‘The Truth’ in the ninth round of their bout via TKO.

The win saw Terence Crawford retain the WBO welterweight title, and also claim the WBC, WBA, IBF, and The Ring welterweight titles, too.

This week saw the announcement that Errol Spence Jr has activated his rematch clause to challenge ‘Bud’ for a second time. Crawford himself, however, has already set his sights higher.

Last month saw Crawford call out the winner of the upcoming super-middleweight clash between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo, stating that he wanted to become a three-time undisputed champion.

Many fans were shocked at this and seemed cynical of Crawford’s chances if he were to move up three weight classes.

However, Shakur Stevenson, a training partner of ‘Bud’, recently claimed that this would not be an issue. Instead, in an interview with ESNEWS, he suggested that he’d seen Crawford stagger heavyweights in sparring.

“Honestly, I think that ‘Bud’ beats anybody who he gets in the ring with, even at a higher weight class. I think he’s got all the tools and ability to beat anybody and everybody. He’s got punching power, boxing IQ, boxing skills and footwork...there’s nothing he can’t do in the ring, so I think he’d be a hard task for anybody. Another thing, his punching power translates to another weight class. I’ve been in the gym and seen him hurt a heavyweight, a 200lbs plus dude. He hurt him and he was in there with wobbly legs. I was like, damn, this motherf*cker can punch that hard!”

Terence Crawford vs. Canelo Alvarez: What did Canelo say about the record of ‘Bud’?

Terence Crawford’s call-out of Canelo Alvarez might’ve surprised the boxing world, but it appears that the Mexican superstar isn’t all that impressed by ‘Bud’.

Canelo recently used an interview with TMZ Sports to talk down Crawford’s record, suggesting that outside of Errol Spence Jr, he hadn’t really fought anyone that great.

In turn, Crawford quickly struck back, taking to Twitter to suggest that Canelo – and anyone who agreed with him on this matter – was “delusional”.

Of course, boxing fans will only find out who is right if these two superstars ever step into the ring against one another.